Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 18,413 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of WISH opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138 over the last ninety days.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

