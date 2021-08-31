IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vericel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth $2,466,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

