Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 734,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.