Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rises By 28.0%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EADSY opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

EADSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

