Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Insider Acquires $24,080.00 in Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider Patrick Lin purchased 4,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $24,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,797.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

