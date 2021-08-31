TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

