LSV Asset Management Has $9.99 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.34% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,321,000 after buying an additional 147,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after buying an additional 193,337 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,209,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after buying an additional 85,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ONB stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.