62,100 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.36 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.