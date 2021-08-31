LSV Asset Management Has $11.64 Million Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,573,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,386,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

GWB stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

