Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $716.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $687.91. RH has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

