Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 114,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $79,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

