Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Venator Materials worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNTR stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Venator Materials PLC has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

