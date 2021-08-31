BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $197,000.

NYSE:BJ opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

