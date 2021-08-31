Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 138.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $814.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $816.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $746.85 and its 200 day moving average is $684.55.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

