New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 39,935 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.