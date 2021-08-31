Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.