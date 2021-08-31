Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $730.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $723.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $679.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

