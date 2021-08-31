Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 350,167 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $28,587,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 60.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NYSE:MT opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.