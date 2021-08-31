Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 341,381 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,381 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,615 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.