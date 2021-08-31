IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,093,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

