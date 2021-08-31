REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

REX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

