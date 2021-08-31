IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $421,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 45.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $701.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $715.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

