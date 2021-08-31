Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,500 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

