Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,340. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

