Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 4,616 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,561 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

