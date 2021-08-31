Analyzing HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92% Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.01% 29.29% 24.64%

HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeFed and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.52 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HomeFed and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats HomeFed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

