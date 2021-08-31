Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of MCW opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

