Comparing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Independent Bank alerts:

This table compares Independent Bank and Orrstown Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $513.51 million 4.89 $121.17 million $3.66 20.77 Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.06 $26.46 million $2.52 9.31

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Independent Bank currently has a consensus price target of $84.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 42.43%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 29.87% 8.79% 1.11% Orrstown Financial Services 26.90% 14.14% 1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Independent Bank pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Orrstown Financial Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties; residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences; and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.