Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waters by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Waters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 187.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $413.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $414.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

