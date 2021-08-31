Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

NYSE:FL opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

