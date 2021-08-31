comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider William Paul Livek Purchases 20,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, William Paul Livek acquired 25,371 shares of comScore stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the second quarter worth $8,201,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in comScore by 113.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth $4,465,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 725.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 782,338 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCOR. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

