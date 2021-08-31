Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Sam Levinson Buys 1,482 Shares

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.36 per share, with a total value of $50,921.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson bought 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson purchased 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $10,221.12.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.32. Capital Senior Living Co. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth $5,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 503.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

