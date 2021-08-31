Insider Buying: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FGEN opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FibroGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

