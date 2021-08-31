KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Acquires $44,600.00 in Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.32. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.