American Woodmark’s (AMWD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

