Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

