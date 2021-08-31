Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,995 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Cinemark worth $25,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

