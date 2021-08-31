Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $281,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

