Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Rises By 29.1%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.4 days.
OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. Exor has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $90.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61.
About Exor
