Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Rises By 29.1%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.4 days.

OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. Exor has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $90.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61.

Get Exor alerts:

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.