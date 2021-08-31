Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Expands By 28.6%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.5 days.

Shares of PCCW stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

