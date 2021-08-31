Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Expands By 28.6%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.5 days.
Shares of PCCW stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.
PCCW Company Profile
