Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $26,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $2,216,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,864 shares of company stock worth $2,014,321 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

