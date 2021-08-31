Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Bunge worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

