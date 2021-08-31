Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,865 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE AIR opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

