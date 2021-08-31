Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 63,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AR opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

