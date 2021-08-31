Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

