Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.51 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,588.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,593.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,470.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,307.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

