Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $305.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

