Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) versus Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Head to Head Comparison

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Largo Resources alerts:

This table compares Largo Resources and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Select Sands -22.86% -33.46% -13.80%

This table compares Largo Resources and Select Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.20 $6.76 million $0.11 123.00 Select Sands $9.70 million 0.48 -$2.90 million N/A N/A

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Largo Resources and Select Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo Resources currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.38%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Select Sands.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Select Sands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.