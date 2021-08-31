Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,067 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

