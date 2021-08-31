Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

